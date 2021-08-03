Play: “Hate Mail”
Performers: Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 and 26; 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 and 28; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 22 and 29.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $22. $11 for early bird performances on Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14. Tickets are available by calling 563-588-3377 or by visiting www.belltowertheater.net
COVID-19: The show will be performed with social distancing. Patrons who are fully vaccinated are free to attend without wearing a mask. The theater asks that anyone not fully vaccinated wear a mask. Visit the website for complete social distancing and safety protocols.
Synopsis
When entitled rich guy Preston Dennis Jr. writes a letter to The Big Apple Shop demanding a refund for a broken snow globe, he gets assistant manager Dahlia, a struggling photographer, fired.
Personalities clash, sparks fly and a vengeful epistolary match of epic proportions begin as Preston and Dahlia’s correspondence reaches peaks and valleys of hate, then of love, then hate again.
Whether the off-again, on-again, off-again couple are joining cults, having breakdowns or shipping each other dead lizards, “Hate Mail” is a fresh take on the age-old themes of love, hate and how we communicate.
Tidbits
- Megan Frankovich and Dakota Vaassen portray the leading roles in the two-person performance, with direction by Bell Tower artistic associate Sue Flogel.
- Science fiction fans will recognize the name of co-playwright Bill Corbett. He was a writer, performer and voice-over artist on the cult TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”
- The source material is Hungarian writer Miklós László’s play, “Parfumerie.” Written in 1937, the basic storyline has been used for movies such as “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940), “In the Good Old Summertime” (1949) and “You’ve Got Mail” (1998), as well as the play “Love Letters” (1988), which has become a favorite for name actors because it requires little prep time and no script memorization.
- The Tony Award-winning musical “She Loves Me,” also based on László’s play, opened on Broadway in 1963 and has twice been revived on Broadway.
Quotable, from actress Megan Frankovich
- “’Hate Mail’ is similar to “You’ve Got Mail” and “The Shop Around the Corner” in that it is a story told through correspondences between characters. A key difference is that the characters in ‘Hate Mail’ don’t know each other at the start of the play, and they do not have the anonymity in their online/written presence.”
- “The characters are introduced to each other through letters. They know each other’s real names and whereabouts and, over time, learn personal details about each other, giving them the means to make real life connections and impacts on each other’s lives. I think that adds an interesting element to the show that does change the context from the films.”
- “This will be my seventh show with the Bell Tower. I have previously acted in three shows on stage, two online plays and most recently, I was an assistant director for ‘The Complete Works of Shakespeare: Abridged.’ This is the first time Dakota (Vaassen) and I have worked together in person. We have done two online plays together.”
- “Sometimes you can have instant chemistry with another actor, but more often than not, the best onstage chemistry comes from people who know each other and have acted together previously. Over time, you get to know each other’s acting style, how they convey emotions and what makes them tick. That helps a great deal when performing together.”
Quotable, from actor Dakota Vaassen
- “This is my second on-stage production at Bell Tower. I’ve also done a couple of virtual plays during COVID. I’ll also be directing the play ‘Proof’ this fall at Platteville (Wis.) Community Theatre.”
- “Not only do we write letters to each other, we are in an Internet chat room and we use Post-It notes. It probably would make sense in reality for the characters to use email, but utilizing letters is a good way to have something physical on stage. It’s more entertaining visually.”
- “There is a section of the play where Preston and Dahlia live together, but only communicate by Post-It notes. I think a lot of people can relate to that. It’s how a lot of busy families communicate, even though they live in the same house.”
- “’Hate Mail’ is about two of the most toxic people finding love with each other. We’re not all mentally there. It’s a story about two people who can’t stay away from each other, but really shouldn’t be together.”
- “I saw a performance of ‘Love Letters’ because I had a professor at (UW-) Platteville who was in it. It’s much more sentimental and bright and romantic. ‘Hate Mail’ is all out comedy.”