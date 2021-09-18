SINSINAWA, Wis. — A trio of events surrounding meditation and painting, as well as a book discussion, are set to take place in October at Sinsinawa Mound.
A yoga retreat, “Finding New Connectors to God,” will take place Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3. Denise Edenhofer, a certified personal fitness trainer and yoga teacher, will lead in exploring four types of claires — clairvoyance (pictures), clairaudience (hearing), clairsentience (feelings) and claircognizance (knowing). The semi-silent retreat will combine the hatha physical practice and meditation practice of yoga. The registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 27, and the fee is $175.
Nature will provide the setting for a forest bathing walking meditation from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday Oct. 3. If that session fills, an option from 1 to 3:30 p.m. will be added. Begun in Japan and spreading globally, forest bathing is a practice that combines a slow walk in a natural area with a clearly defined sequence of guided events that provide structure to the experience.
Facilitator Rich Collins will open with a guided meditation aimed at helping participants enter an embodied state in which they engage with nature through the senses rather than the intellect. The walk requires no exceptional skill or exertion and will be limited to 16 participants. The registration deadline is noon Friday, Oct. 1, at noon, and the fee is $20.
A painting class will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. Sarah Barnes, artist and owner of Create It Art Studio in Dubuque, will guide participants in painting pumpkins on canvas. Participants of all skill levels are welcome. Materials will be provided. The registration deadline is Oct. 1, and the fee is $35.
The next book in Sinsinawa Mound’s Native American Book Discussion Series will be “Native: Identity, Belonging, and Rediscovering God.” Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will lead a virtual discussion from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. As a member of the Potawatomi Nation and a Christian, author Kaitlin Curtice shows how reconnecting with her Native American roots informs and challenges her Christian faith. The fee is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. The book is available for purchase at Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery or at www.sinsinawa.org/giftgallery.