What's it worth on eBay? Power of steam draws a solid price

This Elektro steam engine of 1919 was made by the D.C. Hughes Company. It was the predecessor to the Empire B-30 horizontal and the B-31 vertical.
This is the model with the cast-iron base and engine cylinder, cast-iron crank base and flywheel. The piston is zinc diecast.
Its features include a rotary whistle valve, a spring safety valve in the fill plug, a water gauge and a machined drive pulley. The polished nickel boiler and fittings are nice, considering that it is older than 95.
Thanks to Donald Stilson, who wrote an excellent book on Empire engines, we do know something about them. D.C. Hughes and Co. began in Chicago, but it later became Raven Toy Works. Raven then sold out to Harvey Electric Co., which, in 1921, sold to Metal Ware Corp., which used the Empire name.
The Elektro came in two varieties. The earliest, made about 1919, has a cast-iron base and a safety valve off center on the top. The later model has a pressed-steel base, with the safety valve centered on the top of the boiler.
This obviously is a later one so was probably made in 1920 or 1921 — a very old engine indeed. We sold it for $110 at auction on eBay.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Check out www.ezsellusa.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.