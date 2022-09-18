What's it worth on eBay? Power of steam draws a solid price

This vintage Elektro steam engine was made around 1920 or 1921.

 Contributed

This Elektro steam engine of 1919 was made by the D.C. Hughes Company. It was the predecessor to the Empire B-30 horizontal and the B-31 vertical.

This is the model with the cast-iron base and engine cylinder, cast-iron crank base and flywheel. The piston is zinc diecast.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Check out www.ezsellusa.com

