HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. The Order, Daniel Silva, Harper
4. Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell, Knopf
5. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
6. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
7. Utopia Avenue, David Mitchell, Random House
8. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
9. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
10. Sex and Vanity, Kevin Kwan, Doubleday
11. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
12. Axiom's End, Lindsay Ellis, St. Martin's
13. The Pull of the Stars, Emma Donoghue, Little, Brown
14. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
15. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
4. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
5. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton, S&S
6. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
7. The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life, Alex Trebek, S&S
8. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude, Crown
9. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
10. I'm Still Here, Austin Channing Brown, Convergent Books
11. Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism, Anne Applebaum, Doubleday
12. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Viking
13. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
14. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
15. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
5. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
6. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
8. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
9. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
10. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Vintage
11. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
12. The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal, Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, et al., First Second
13. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
14. The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison, Vintage
15. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
2. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
3. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
4. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
5. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
6. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
7. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
8. March: Book One, John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, Nate Powell (Illus.), Top Shelf Productions
9. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
10. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
11. My Grandmother's Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
12. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
13. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
14. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
15. March: Book Three, John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, Nate Powell (Illus.), Top Shelf Productions
MASS MARKET
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
4. The Outsider, Stephen King, Pocket
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
7. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
8. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell
9. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Dell
10. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
4. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children's Books
5. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
6. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Brown Girl Dreaming, Jacqueline Woodson, Puffin
10. Ghost Boys, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
11. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
12. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. The Unadoptables, Hana Tooke, Viking Books for Young Readers
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
5. A Peculiar Peril, Jeff VanderMeer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
6. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
7. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
8. I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Erika L. Sanchez, Ember
9. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
10. A Song Below Water, Bethany C. Morrow, Tor Teen
11. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
12. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
13. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
14. Felix Ever After, Kacen Callender, Balzer + Bray
15. You Should See Me in a Crown, Leah Johnson, Scholastic Press
CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED
1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Something Happened in Our Town: A Child's Story about Racial Injustice, Marianne Celano, et al., Magination Press
4. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
5. You Matter, Christian Robinson, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
6. The World Needs More Purple People, Kristen Bell, Benjamin Hart, Daniel Wiseman (Illus.), Random House (BYR)
7. A Is for Activist, Innosanto Nagara, Triangle Square
8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
9. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael Lopez (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
10. We Will Rock Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
11. Not My Idea: A Book about Whiteness, Anastasia Higginbotham, Dottir Press
12. The Undefeated, Kwame Alexander, Kadir Nelson (Illus.), Versify
13. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
14. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong'o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster (BYR)
15. Let's Talk About Race, Julius Lester, Karen Barbour (Illus.), Harper
CHILDREN'S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
7. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop
10. Click Graphic Novels (hardcover and paperback), Kayla Miller, HMH Books for Young Readers