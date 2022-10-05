If your birthday is today: Make personal growth a priority. Take responsibility for your life, happiness and success. Travel, education and experience will help you recognize the best way to make your dreams come true.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put your best foot forward. A positive attitude will get you further than will complaints. Look at what's possible and keep a positive attitude.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.