If your birthday is today: Make personal growth a priority. Take responsibility for your life, happiness and success. Travel, education and experience will help you recognize the best way to make your dreams come true.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put your best foot forward. A positive attitude will get you further than will complaints. Look at what's possible and keep a positive attitude.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't take anything for granted or expect others to live up to their words. Be prepared to do things yourself and to take the credit you deserve. Don't overspend or risk your health.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You have more going for you than you realize. Discuss your intentions and make a change that gives you the freedom to pursue your dream.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) An unusual change to how you handle money or earn your living is apparent. Be smart and formulate a plan that has long-term financial benefits. Protect your health and well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Consider what will make you happy, and put your energy toward improving your home and relationships. Romance is apparent.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Hang on to your secrets and find out where you stand before you reveal your intentions. A financial gain is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Observe what others are doing and you'll devise an efficient plan. If you focus on helping others, you'll gain allies. Structure your plans/
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be sure you can deliver on your promises before you commit. An intelligent but innovative plan will get you where you want to go.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll need to be intensely focused to get ahead professionally. Rely on yourself to avoid disappointment. Make plans with a loved one.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Experience and imagination will help you get what you want. Put your energy where it counts, and a positive change at home will put your mind at ease. Scout for bargains.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't bend to someone's pressure. A pick-me-up will boost your ego. Update your appearance and nurture meaningful relationships.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Discuss what you want and how you plan to move forward. Making a lifestyle adjustment will lead to better days ahead.
