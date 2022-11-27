With snow falling and the 2022 calendar about to hit December, it’s little wonder that thoughts of young and old turn to the subject of toys.
“I think the popularity of toys (among adults) is about the memories that they bring up,” said Amanda Schwartz, museum manager of the National Farm Toy Museum in Dyersville, Iowa.
Kristin Glomstad, curator of historic collections at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, compiled a toy exhibit at the museum a couple of years ago. Glomstad said she could see trends as she drew toys from various decades to stock the exhibit.
“What I thought was interesting was a lot of the toys (mimic) adult behaviors that we want children to learn — like toy tractors or dolls,” she said. “Then, there are also fantastical items that are purely a child’s imagination.”
Here is a sampling of some of the most popular or memorable toys through the decades from the 1900s to the 2000s, compiled from local residents’ recollections, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and The National Toy Hall of Fame, housed at The Strong museum in Rochester, N.Y. Many of the toys listed have enduring appeal and examples will be given as gifts this holiday season.
1900s
ROCKING HORSES
Wooden rocking horses began serving as children’s toys in the 16th century, according to the Toy Hall of Fame. Mass production of rocking horses in the earliest years of the 20th century made the toys common fixtures in homes.
1910s
TEDDY BEARS
President Theodore Roosevelt’s decision not to shoot a bear tied to a tree during a hunting trip resonated with Americans — prompting political cartoons and a Brooklyn toyshop owner, Morris Michtom, to create a stuffed toy bear he called Teddy’s Bear. The cuddly toys have remained popular.
“They are classic toys that never go away,” Glomstad said.
RAGGEDY ANN DOLL
Dolls have been popular toys since ancient times. The Dubuque County Historical Society’s collection of artifacts includes a “Belle Brookline,” a doll donated by Martha Stevenson, of Brookline, Mass., to be sold at a sanitary fair held in Dubuque from June to November 1864, to raise money for the needs of the soldiers of the Civil War.
Illustrator Johnny Gruelle wrote a children’s book about a doll named Raggedy Ann in 1918, and dolls based upon the Raggedy Ann character became enduring toys for generations.
LINCOLN LOGS
This simple building toy was devised in 1916 by John Lloyd Wright, son of architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
1920s
YO-YO
Although versions of the yo-yo date from ancient times, manufacturer Donald F. Duncan introduced the mass-produced Duncan Yo-Yo in the late 1920s, launching a yo-yo craze.
1930s
RADIO FLYER WAGONS
The mass-produced, stamped metal wagons debuted in 1930, joining the wooden versions introduced by Antonio Pasin in the 1920s.
1940s
SLINKY
Richard James is credited with inventing the Slinky in 1943, when the mechanical engineer was working to develop springs that could keep sensitive shipboard equipment steady.
1950s
ERTL TOY TRACTORS
Dyersville company Ertl, now a part of TOMY, marked 75 years in the toy business in 2021. Fred Ertl Sr. began making scale models of farm tractors in his basement in Dubuque in 1945. Ertl acquired a license to produce John Deere replicas the next year. The toy company’s first Dyersville facility was built in 1959. The toys remain popular with kids and collectors, and Dyersville hosts annual farm toy shows and houses a museum devoted to agricultural toys.
BARBIE
Launched in March 1959, the fashion doll manufactured by Mattel has been popular in every decade since. The dolls had nationwide gross sales of $903 million in 2021, according to company reports.
1960s
MR. POTATO HEAD
Devised by George Lerner, Mr. Potato Head was originally a collection of plastic facial parts to insert into real potatoes. A plastic potato head debuted in 1964.
HOT WHEELS
Toy cars have been popular since the earliest days of the automobile. A cast-iron toy automobile circa 1900 is among the toys in the collection of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.
By the 1960s, Mattel had created Hot Wheels, a die-cast car line to rival the popular Matchbox brand from England. More than 800 models of Hot Wheels have been manufactured since.
1970s
ACTION FIGURES
Introduced in the 1960s, G.I. Joe action figures rose in popularity steadily. Action figures spawned by the original “Star Wars” film skyrocketed in popularity following the film’s release in 1977. Numerous other action figures have followed in their wake.
Ben Eagle, of Dubuque, age 37, said Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures were his childhood obsession.
“They were everywhere and made hundreds of different characters,” Eagle said. “My older brothers collected He-Man, G.I. Joe and ‘Star Wars’ figures.”
1980s
RUBIK’S CUBE
Hungarian architecture professor Erno Rubik devised the 3-by-3-inch cube in 1974 to help teach three-dimensional design. Popularized at an international toy show in 1979, the cube had sold approximately 100 million units by 1982.
1990s
TICKLE ME ELMO
A plush toy from Tyco Toys based on a Muppet character, Tickle Me Elmo created a shopping frenzy in 1996, with some stores running out of supplies and scenes of customer violence appearing on news broadcasts.
POLLY POCKET
This line of tiny dolls and accessories has been popular since its launch in 1989.
Calasandra Spray, 22, grew up in Manchester, Iowa, and said the most popular toys she remembers from childhood were Polly Pocket dolls and Littlest Pet Shop, a figurine line produced since 1992.
“Both toys would come with houses, cars and even cruise ships,” Spray said. “What drew the most appeal was that larger animals, like horses, cows or big dogs from the Littlest Pet Shop line were roughly accurate in size to the human Polly Pockets. It allowed playtime to mimic life.”
MOVIE-THEMED TOYS
Action figures and dolls aren’t the only memorable movie-themed toys.
“My most memorable Christmas toy was a Talkboy,” said Rebecca Leifker, 35, of Dubuque.
A handheld voice recorder produced by Tiger Electronics, the Talkboy was based on a prop that appeared in the 1992 film “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” starring Macauley Culkin as Kevin McCallister.
“I was so amazed that I would be able to record and playback snippets of conversations,” Leifker said. “Of course, it didn’t work as smoothly as it did in the movies, and now I marvel at how bulky it was. My child self could never have dreamed I would have that technology and so much more in my pocket now.”
2000s
NINTENDO’S WII
The Wii is a home gaming console original released by Nintendo in 2006. Wii Sports enabled users to swing a remote like a baseball bat or other sports equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.