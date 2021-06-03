Audrey Hepburn of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” fame died of colon cancer in 1993 at age 64; Elizabeth Montgomery — Samantha on “Bewitched” — also succumbed to the disease in 1995 at age 63. They were young, but these days, the disease is appearing in even younger women. Overall, the risk of developing colon cancer is about one in 25 for women. But for folks ages 20 to 39, rates have been increasing since the mid-1980s, and since the mid-1990s, adults ages 40 to 54 have experienced the steepest increase.
We may now know one important factor that’s fueling the increased risk for younger women: sugary beverages. A new study in the journal Gut has found that women who say they drank two or more servings a day of sugary beverages as an adolescent or young adult are at a 200% increased risk for early onset colon cancer compared with women who report drinking less than one 8-ounce serving a week when they were young. And if the women drank a sweet beverage every day from ages 13 to 18 (and millions of kids do), each daily serving was associated with a 32% increased risk of developing colon cancer before the age of 50. Yikes!
So listen up: Even if you’ve given up sodas (and bravo for that), energy or sports drinks, fruity juices or hyped-up flavored coffees or ice teas can put you and your young daughters at risk. Water, plain coffee and tea — that’s how to wash away your increased risk for colon cancer.