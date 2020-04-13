News in your town

New on DVD

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Added sugar is even worse for you than you knew

Ask Amy: Neighbors want to help during virus crisis

Another year in isolation? That’s great news for one San Diego family

On the list

House of the Week: Modern and cool with lots of outdoor living space

Virus Diary: Life with an essential worker is a daily dance

Design Recipes: Bored at home? Get busy with these project ideas

Bruce’s History Lesson: Coronavirus and the Defense Production Act

Your horoscope

Your Xenon Princess for the long summer

People in the News: Judge releases Michael Avenatti from jail over virus threat

Morning smile: Cardboard cutouts pose as guests for wedding

What's it Worth on eBay? Wriggle room for Van Briggle

Best-sellers

Local Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inductees reflect on careers

Fischer -- From the pages: Human resiliency

Ask Amy: Disabled daughter can't take aide to gym

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 11

Easter online: Local congregations get creative in approach to Holy Week

Nessan: Loving your neighbors in a time of pandemic

Fly-By-Night to reschedule June performance dates

BET plans all-star coronavirus special

TV highlights for Saturday, April 11

Ask Amy: Nightly disturbances cause neighbor's dilemma

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 10

Outside the Lines to offer Great Draw scholarship

Make-A-Wish launches 'Messages of Hope'

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Sleep irregularities and cardiovascular disease

Almanac

Ellis: Characters, heart move 'Onward' forward

Virtual architecture: With event organizers continuing to adapt, annual Architecture Days will shift focus online

New movies

Ask Amy: Woman wants partner to go under knife

Quarantine cleaning: What to do with all those old CDs collecting dust?

Almanac

Drs. Oz and Roizen: New info on dangers of second- and thirdhand smoke