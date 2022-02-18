The University of Dubuque Concert Band and Jazz Band will present a winter concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
A variety of music from different time periods and genres will make up the program.
“Red Tails,” by Ayatey Shabazz, will be performed in memory of Dubuque native Captain Robert L. Martin, a Tuskegee Airman in the 100th Fighter Squadron, part of the all-Black 332nd Fighter Group.
The piece’s title refers to the airplanes flown by the Tuskegee Airmen, a Black segregated aviator group in the U.S. Army Corps, whose airplane tails were painted red for easy identification to avoid friendly fire during World War II.
Allison Loggins-Hull’s “The Loop,” which was inspired by the City of Chicago and African-Americans who moved in search of better work and a better life during The Great Migration, also will be performed. A consortium, which included UD, commissioned the piece.
Additionally, the concert will include the world premiere of “Some Day,” by DeLano Cain-Watson, a UD junior. The piece intermixes original material with portions of “We Shall Overcome.” Created for band, choir and organ, the piece also will feature the John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ.
Works from Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk will round out the program.
The concert is part of UD’s Captain Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute program initiative and will be performed under the direction of Nolan Hauta, concert band conductor; and Evan Glickman, jazz band conductor.
It is free and open to the public. No ticket is required.