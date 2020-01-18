“A Little Taste of the Lunar Year” is the program theme of the annual dinner of Dubuque Area Congregations United at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Westminster Presbyterian Church 2155 University Ave.
The Mandarin speaking worship community and Westminster mission team will host the meal at 6, created by the Rev. Moses Wu. It will consist of both chicken and vegetable fried rice served with salad, homemade breads, desserts and beverages.
The cost is $10. Reservations are due by Monday, Jan. 27, by calling Bob at 563-582-5117, or checks payable to DACU can be mailed to DACU, Box 811, Dubuque, IA, 52004. Please include names attending.
Sharing about the Mandarin Speaking Community will follow the meal. The annual meeting also will take place with installation of Jean Holdener as 2020 incoming president and recognition of outgoing president Rev. Kenneth Halstead.