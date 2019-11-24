As we celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, I want to share a thought expressed by our 40th president, Ronald Reagan, that really hit home.
“Thanksgiving has become a day when Americans extend a helping hand to the less fortunate,” Reagan said. “Long before there was a government welfare program, this spirit of voluntary giving was ingrained in the American character. Americans have always understood that, truly, one must give in order to receive. This should be a day of giving as well as a day of thanks.”
Amen. In 1789, at the request of Congress, President George Washington issued a Thanksgiving proclamation that said, “Now therefore do I recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be.”
So, Thanksgiving is about thanking Almighty God for bestowing so many favors on us Americans, including a new nation created by our Founding Fathers. It’s where the people rule, and the government’s main purpose is to protect our liberty and ensure we are all equal under the law.
But as the Founders intended, the success of this new government “of the people, by the people and for the people” is dependent on those people displaying a civic spirit, what the Founders called “civic virtue.” The national government can only successfully deal with national issues — foreign policy, national defense, etc. We in the cities, towns, communities and neighborhoods can best deal with local issues, including the welfare of our less fortunate neighbors and community members.
Reagan’s point is that the front-line army in the war against poverty, homelessness, addiction and despair is not a national government located thousands of miles away.
It is us, the community members, displaying our civic virtue by volunteering to work in soup kitchens, or being a Big Brother, or joining Habitat for Humanity and restoring homes for the poor, or working with local religious and civic groups to raise money through bake sales and 5K charity runs, or simply donating money to charity.
In thanks for the blessings we, the fortunate, have received, it is our civic duty to give of ourselves to the less fortunate. But it also is — or should be — more than a duty because in giving there is great satisfaction. We feel proud of ourselves for being better, kinder people helping make America a better, kinder nation. When we give, we also receive.
Thanksgiving, a word that includes “thanks” and “giving,” is the perfect time to remind ourselves of this, but it should be year-round that we act on it.