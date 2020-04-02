Hans Christian Andersen might not be a name most children today would recognize. Born in Denmark in 1805, he is one of that country’s most beloved figures.
Though they might not know his name, children almost certainly know his stories. Disney’s “Frozen,” “The Little Mermaid” and “The Emperor’s New Groove” are based on three of the nine fairy tales Andersen wrote between 1835 and 1845.
It is on his birthday, April 2, that the International Board on Books for Young People celebrates and honors children’s authors around the globe.
Author Kurt Wagner, of Bellevue, Iowa, wrote his first children’s book, “The Mouse Who Stirred at Christmas,” in 2016. It introduced readers to Anthony the Mouse, a mischievous murine with an inquisitive nature.
Three more titles featuring Anthony have followed: “Anthony’s Happy Halloween,” “Anthony’s Summer Vacation” and “Anthony’s Rainy Day.” A fifth title to be published this year will have Anthony going on a camping trip.
“I’m also introducing a new young readers series this year,” Wagner said. “The first will be Anthony on the farm meeting a lot of farm animals, and the second will focus on colors, letters and numbers.”
Wagner is working on the latter with University of Dubuque student and graphic design major Grace Witt, also of Bellevue.
Wagner grew up in the town, working on the family farm. He then spent 31 years at Wagner’s, the family’s convenience store in town. He’s now made Anthony the Mouse his full-time profession.
It is a labor of love shared by his wife, Tina, and their children — Jake, 27; Ciarra, 24; and Kole, 22. In fact, each book is authored by Kurt Wagner and Family.
“They all play a part, they have ideas and input,” Wagner said. “Tina takes care of a lot of the administrative tasks, like getting ISBN numbers and a lot of the paperwork.”
The books always are dedicated to his family, including oldest son, Alec, who passed away at two months old from SIDS.
“He’s always part of the books. He’s part of our family,” Wagner said. “In one of the books, there is a picture of a little angel with wings in Anthony’s bedroom. That’s Alec.”
Between book fairs, school presentations and branded products he has approved to be sold for school fundraisers, Wagner is kept busy not only writing, but also creating a brand around Anthony.
“I just keep going,” he said. “If I don’t give somebody the opportunity to say no, I’ll never hear yes.”
Branding also is something that author P.J. HarteNaus has kept in mind while writing her award-winning “Belden Boy” series.
The “Belden Boy” is Peter McDougal, a student at Belden School.
“The first two books are from the perspective of Peter,” HarteNaus said. “The third book introduces Frankie Olson, a bully, and is told from his perspective. That’s important, because it explains that bullies are bullies for a reason. His parents were abusive, his grandfather drinks a lot, so you understand why he is the way he is.”
The newest title is “Annie’s Tale: Belden Girl” and is told from the perspective of Annie, a new student at the school who is blind in one eye.
Inspired by Belden School, a one-room schoolhouse in Galena, Ill., HarteNaus’ stories put contemporary issues, like bullying and disabilities, into the 19th century classroom.
HarteNaus was heavily involved in the renovation of the one-room schoolhouse, located on Heatherdowns Lane in The Galena Territory.
“I was earning a master’s degree in education, focusing on curriculum and design — it was an assignment,” she said. “I knew this one room school house, Belden School, was in Galena. I was told that this farmer in Stockton (Ill.), Bob Kleckner, had a lot of information on the school.”
Kleckner gave HarteNaus two journals from the school and a list of all the students who had attended it until it closed in 1943. She interviewed many of the former students, and those stories became the basis for the series.
The school first opened in 1859. It was renovated in 2009 and went through a second renovation in 2019.
The schoolhouse has since become the site for the annual Belden Boy Writing Camp. The camp provides instruction for young, aspiring writers. Participants write and create a hardcover book during the three-day workshop.
HarteNaus also travels to book fairs, country fairs and school events in the “Belden Boy Mobile,” a 1953 Chevy truck. With hay bales, baskets of books and an author with pen in hand ready to sign them, the truck has proved to be a popular sight at events.
HarteNaus’ newest book has just been released. “Canary Song” is based on the orphanage memories of her great-aunt, Faye Reiser.
“She’s still alive,” she said. “She’s 103 years old and still remembers sitting on the porch of that orphanage in Southern Illinois.”
Both HarteNaus and Wagner give back with donations of time, money and books.
Wagner works with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Visitors to the Anthony the Mouse website can choose to order a book to donate to the hospital.
HarteNaus works with several animal rescue organizations, including Safe Haven, One Tail at a Time, Gentle Barn, ASPCA and Tiny Hooves.