“I didn’t grow up in a traditional family, and I never had a family dinner around the table,” says actress/talk show host Drew Barrymore. “So whenever I actually had a dinner ‘plan,’ it meant a lot to me; it made me feel excited and safe.”

Mealtimes shared with family and friends really do improve your emotional outlook and reduce your tension and stress. That’s the conclusion of a survey from the American Heart Association. Nationwide, the AHA interviewed 1,000 adults and overall they said they ate alone more than half of the time. They also acknowledged that eating with family and friends has great benefits.

