If your birthday is today: Stay focused on the results you want. Setting up guidelines that will keep you on course will help you reach your goal. Protect your health and emotional well-being from outside influences.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be moderate. Too much of anything will slow you down and cause strain on you. Choose your words and battles wisely.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to let the changes you encounter throw you off guard. You'll find it easier to realize your intent if you keep your plans firmly in mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Sign up for something different, and you won't be disappointed. Your involvement in things you care about will bring you in contact with someone who fires you up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll attract people who will take advantage of you. Don't take a risk with your heart or your cash. Listen, but don't divulge your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Relax. Discuss what you'd like to adjust in your life with the people who can help you reach your goal. Say what's on your mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Concentrate on home, family and partnerships. Address issues that can cause problems before they have a chance to fester.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Spend time enjoying the company of loved ones and altering situations to make your life easier. Don't overreact when understanding and positive support are required.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Pay attention to where your money goes. Address how you live and who costs you money. Help those who need it.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Try your hand at something that excites you. Follow your heart and you'll feel better about life and the path you choose to take.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep things in perspective. Hone your skills and apply what you do and know to every facet of life. Refuse to let obstacles stand between you and victory.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Excuses are easy to come up with, but if you want to make the most of your day, take hold of whatever situation you face and put muscle behind your plan.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't ignore the signs. Tune in to what's going on around you to avoid making a mistake. Diligence will pay off. It's time to move forward!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.