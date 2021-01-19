A pair of virtual performances will be presented by University of Dubuque Heritage Center this month, according to a press release.
- Pete the Cat will be presented by Nashville Children’s Theatre by special arrangement with TheatreWorksUSA and as part of the center’s Full-Length Features series.
Household digital access is $19.99 and includes interactive and educational activities related to the show, the release states. Once purchased, the rental is available for 48 hours. To purchase a virtual ticket through Wednesday, June 30, visit tinyurl.com/y5c5sh4t and enter
“HERITAGE2020PTC” at checkout to support Heritage Center.
- Stolen Grace will perform as part of Live(stream) with Heritage Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, on YouTube at @UDBQMedia.
The Dubuque-based acoustic cover band featuring UD alumni Tiffiney Kavars, Dylan McKee and Jake Ramos performs a variety of genres from classic rock hits to country and modern pop favorites, the release states.
The series offers an opportunity for viewers to meet the artists behind the performances, featuring interviews by Heritage Center staff with artists, as well as live presentations. Each episode is approximately 45 minutes in length.
Though free, donations can be made through the Friends of Heritage Center at tinyurl.com/yxsdhbvx. To request a link, call 563-589-3432.