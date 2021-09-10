For Alec Bowman, there is a fine art to placing one object on top of another — neatly and with a sprightly pace.
“I would say meeting people and developing new skills is my favorite part of sport stacking,” Bowman said. “It’s a very unique thing and gives me a lot of experience when handling nerves.”
The sophomore at Dubuque Hempstead High School recently was a member of the Team USA outfit that took first place in the Junior Olympics tournament in Houston for sport stacking — an individual or team activity that involves stacking nine to 12 specially designed cups in pre-determined sequences as fast as possible.
Bowman’s interest in stacking started during a gym class at Carver Elementary School in Dubuque. Students participated in a speed stacking unit, and Bowman immediately was enamored.
He began taking part in competitions in 2016, stacking his way up the ladder. He earned a position on Team Iowa and later joined Team USA, which includes 178 athletes from across the country.
With the team, Bowman has taken part in three Junior Olympic games, and in April, he qualified for two event finals at the World Sport Stacking Championships.
This year’s competition drew approximately 300 participants from across the world.
There are many variations when it comes to stacking, Bowman said. These include a 3-3-3 patterns or a 3-6-3 pattern. Both routines are practiced as part of the Junior Olympics individual competition. There also is a series called doubles, in which two partners assist one another using one hand. The relay portion of the competition is built on a team of four performing the 3-6-3 pattern.
Sport stacking requires extensive persistence, with different guidelines. One slip-up might lead to disqualification.
For Bowman, stacking also has turned into a family affair. His mother, Mary Jo Bowman, recently started competing in events designed for adults.
“I have traveled out of town for many tournaments with Alec,” she said. “I observed other parents that competed, and it looked like fun. I truly enjoy the time that Alec and I get to spend together while practicing for competitions. We continue to challenge ourselves to stack faster.”