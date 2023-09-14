An apple a day might (help) keep the doctor away — but an ounce of nuts a day is associated with keeping depression at bay. That’s the new finding published in the journal Clinical Nutrition. Researchers found that folks who ate an ounce of nuts, such as walnuts, pistachios and almonds, daily reduced their risk of depression by 17%.

Theories as to why nuts promote mental health range from their positive impact on the gut microbiome, which is known to have a direct influence on how brain neurotransmitters function, to their anti-inflammatory powers, which can improve physical stress levels and the function of all your bodily systems:

Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.

