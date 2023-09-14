An apple a day might (help) keep the doctor away — but an ounce of nuts a day is associated with keeping depression at bay. That’s the new finding published in the journal Clinical Nutrition. Researchers found that folks who ate an ounce of nuts, such as walnuts, pistachios and almonds, daily reduced their risk of depression by 17%.
Theories as to why nuts promote mental health range from their positive impact on the gut microbiome, which is known to have a direct influence on how brain neurotransmitters function, to their anti-inflammatory powers, which can improve physical stress levels and the function of all your bodily systems:
• The super-dose of omega-3s that walnuts deliver is especially brain-friendly — reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and slashing dementia risk. Randomized controlled trials show it makes your brain about 6 years younger.
• Almonds deliver phenolic acids, which relieve depression.
Recommended for you
• Pistachios help improve glucose metabolism — improving management of diabetes; elevated glucose levels are associated with an increased risk of depression.
Then there’s the fact that folks who eat nuts daily might also have other healthful habits, such as consistent physical activity, good sleep routines, and life-enhancing nutrition. Just remember: Nuts do deliver a good dose of calories, too, so don’t add them to your daily intake, make them an essential part of it.
For other powerful lifestyle choices that can help fight depression and make your days happier and healthier, tune into LongevityPlaybook.com. And sign up for the free newsletter that brings carefully evaluated, life-changing info directly to you.
Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.