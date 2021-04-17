Why can’t the Church be more like Gilda’s Club?
That’s a question I’m led to ponder, as I try to make sense of startling statistics from a recent Gallup Poll.
For the first time in the 80 years that Gallup pollsters have been asking, the percentage of U.S. residents affiliated with a church, synagogue or mosque dipped below half — 47 percent. Meanwhile, the percentage of respondents who claim no religious affiliation has increased since 2000, from 8 percent to 21 percent.
Everybody, it seems, has an opinion as to why.
Baby boomers didn’t bring their own babies to the baptismal font or Sunday school.
Church membership is no longer the tacit requirement it was, in the 1950s and 1960s, for people who wanted to appear “respectable” in the eyes of their neighbors.
Too many other things — work schedules, spectator sports, school activities, social and family connections — compete for the time that used to be set aside for worship.
The Church has gotten too political, or its politics are on the wrong side.
There’s probably more than a grain of truth in each of these observations.
Will one more insight — mine — shed additional light? I hope so.
I’m in the minority who remain connected to a religious body.
I’m also a person who has been touched (or even smacked upside the head) by that vicious predator, cancer.
As a cancer survivor, I’m welcome at Gilda’s Club.
Gilda’s Club is an organization named for Gilda Radner, a comedian who died of ovarian cancer in 1989. There are chapters all over the U.S., including one that’s not far from my home in Madison, Wis.
Its activities (virtual in the age of COVID-19) include education, support groups, advocacy, exercise, art and simple, sweet socialization.
So what brings people to Gilda’s Club?
The same thing that should bring people into church: Soul-deep realization that we need help.
Bumper-sticker wisdom declares the Church should be “a hospital for sinners, not a museum for saints.”
People don’t come to Gilda’s Club to show off their health. They come because they’re sick, or someone they love is.
They come in dignity, not groveling or kowtowing, but asking for a hand up — from trained therapists and advocates, but also from others smacked upside the head by cancer.
What if churches, synagogues or mosques were places where all were welcome and all were treated with respect and care?
What if worshippers could look around at the others in the pews and say to themselves, “There sits someone in need of God’s grace — like me”?
Imagine a congregation with no “pillars of the church,” no “church ladies,” no “holier-than-thou” types — just people who know they’re all sick with sin, seeking healing from a Power higher than themselves and meeting that Power, in part, through other seekers.
That’s what the Church would look like if the Church were more like Gilda’s Club.
Would this fill the pews back up, and boost membership numbers back to where they were in the ’50s and ’60s? Probably not.
But would such a transformation be a sign of the Holy Spirit’s presence and activity? Could faith congregations, in this way, reclaim the soul (and the souls) that they’ve lost?
I hope so.