Event: “The Music of John Denver,” featuring Layne Yost.
Time/date: 7 p.m. Saturday Jan. 21.
Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $22 for adults in advance and $13 for students in advance; $25 for adults at the door and $15 for students at the door. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ohnward Fine Arts Center, by calling 563-652-9815, or by visiting ohnwardfineartscenter.com; Osterhaus Pharmacy, Maquoketa State Bank locations; and Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue, Iowa.
Layne Yost’s “The Music of John Denver” is a tribute that pays homage to the music of the late musician, captured through guitar, fiddle and upright bass arrangements of hits such as “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Sunshine on my Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song” and more. Woven within the music are stories that give insight into Denver’s life and legacy.
Yost is from Bloomer, Wis., and began playing guitar at age 14. He played folk and acoustic venues in the Chicago area, earning his way through college. He saw two John Denver shows during his college years in the early 1970s, both at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Upright bassist Shimoda grew up in the Detroit area. Since high school, he has played in a number of musical groups in Chicago and recently in Eau Claire, Wis.
Carol McDowall, from rural Spooner, Wis., performs fiddle and vocal harmony, with a background in fiddle tunes, jazz, contra and square dance, and traditional old-time fiddle. She also is first violin with the Red Cedar Symphony Orchestra and is a fiddler with the Second Wind String Band. McDowall has sung in choruses, a jazz vocal quintet, quartet and in female trios.
