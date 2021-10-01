Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater has announced its 2022 season, which will include five comedies and musicals and two youth productions.
• The season will begin with the United States premiere of the romantic comedy, “Off the Grid.” Martha is an architect eager to learn more about self-sufficient houses so she can write a magazine article about living off the grid. Her husband, Leonard, reluctantly agrees to spend their anniversary at one such house, without TV, internet or a flushing toilet. The show will run from Feb. 11 to 27.
• The season will continue with “Getting Sara Married,” running from April 22 through May 8. Sara Hastings is an unmarried lawyer in her mid-30s. Her eccentric Aunt Martha has decided to take matters into her hands and find Sara a husband.
• “The Church Basement Ladies” return from Aug. 12 through 28, with “The Last (Potluck) Supper.” It’s 1979, and the parishioners are celebrating the centennial of First Cornucopia Lutheran Church.
• The local premiere of “The Wild The Wild Women of Winedale” will take place from Oct. 14 through 30. Fanny is turning 60. Willa’s stress has driven her to vodka and speed-knitting. Johnnie Faye is determined to put herself back on the market and land a new man. Together, they find a way to clear the clutter from their lives, homes and relationships and prove it’s never too late to take another one of life’s paths.
• “Sorry! Wrong Chimney!” will usher in the holiday season, running from Dec. 2 through 18. Newlywed David is moonlighting as a department store Santa so he can buy his wife a Christmas gift. He tells her he’s working late, but she finds out he isn’t at the office.
Evening performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Afternoon performances will take place at 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets are $23, with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Early Bird Special performances the opening weekend of each show will include tickets at half-price. Thursday night performances are Girl’s Night Out, featuring a free glass of wine before performances.
Season subscriptions are $90 and include one ticket to each of the five subscription series plays and musicals, $10 in Bell Tower Bucks to spend at the concession stand, free ticket exchanges, the chance to purchase discounted tickets for other events and the opportunity to reserve tickets before they go on sale to the public.
• The theater’s Free Summer Musical Program will include “Shrek the Musical,” featuring high school students. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. June 16, 17, 18, 22, 24 and 2 p.m. June 19 and 26. Tickets are $12.
• “The SpongeBob Musical” will be performed by two casts, ages 7 to 16. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. July 14, at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 15, at 2 and 7 p.m. July 16, at 2 p.m. July 17, at 7 p.m. July 21, at 7 p.m. July 22, at 2 and 7 p.m. July 23 and at 2 p.m. July 24. Tickets are $10.
For more information, call
563-588-3377 or visit