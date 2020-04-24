“Dateline: Secrets Uncovered,” 7 p.m. on OXYGEN
A new episode called “12 Minutes on Elm Street” visits the case of cousins Nick Brady and Haile Kifer, who were to all outward appearances inseparable best friends. Too late, their loved ones discover the cousins had a secret that would lead to tragedy.
“Vagrant Queen,” 9 p.m. on SYFY Elida (Adriyan Rae) and her loyal but motley team finally arrive on Wix, where they experience a flurry of unexpected revelations in a new episode called “Temple of Doom.”
“International Jazz Day From Australia,” 10 p.m. on PBS From the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne, more than two dozen world-renowned musical artists unite for this one-hour special, a global concert to celebrate jazz.