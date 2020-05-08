If your birthday is today: Stand up for what you want and what you know is right, and you will gain respect and boost your confidence. Turn this year into one of change, transition and personal growth that will help you move in a direction that offers clarity, perception and a clear path to a better future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Do what you do best and keep moving forward. An unexpected change will lead to satisfaction and the lifestyle you desire. Discipline and hard work will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll gain insight into how best to deal with the people you encounter if you are observant. Doing what's right will result in respect and assistance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) If you reach out to someone you haven't heard from in a long time, it will bring back fond memories and entice you to pick up where you left off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stop worrying about what others are doing and start focusing on what you want to achieve. Make discipline, reliability and standing up for yourself priorities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Think before you act. Give your or someone else's emotions a chance to wane. Take part in physical activities or join groups that will appreciate what you have to offer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stick to what's important to you. A budget that encourages you to economize will also ease stress. A shift at home will bring you closer to a loved one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Look at your options and consider whom you would like to work alongside. A partnership structured to give both parties the opportunity to do what each does best without interference will lead to success.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Pour your energy into something that will challenge you physically, build strength and satisfy your adventurous needs. Don't trust someone who is asking for too much. Learn to say no.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Discuss your intentions with people who count. Getting approval and support to proceed will make your plans less stressful, more accessible and enjoyable to pursue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Do your own thing. Don't feel the need to appease someone looking for free assistance. Put your time and energy into what will bring you the highest returns. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Get together with people who share your sentiments. Your ideas and plans will make a difference. An innovative approach will result in an exciting partnership.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A financial deal or gain looks promising. Confidently follow through with your plans. Property investments will result in personal and economic benefits.
