Event: “PJ Masks Live! Save the Day”
Time/date: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Site: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: $29.50-$59.50, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office or at www.FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Online: www.pjmaskslive.com
Tidbits
- Based on eOne’s top-rated animated series, airing daily on Disney Junior, the new show features preschoolers’ favorite superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show, along with new music and a new adventure.
- Catboy, Owlette and Gekko go into the night to save the day from the villains, along with PJ Robot, who is new to the live show.
- In addition to the new tour, the Original Cast Recording for “PJ Masks Live!” is streaming and available for purchase. It features well-loved songs from the series recorded by the cast of the first “PJ Masks Live!” tour and can be found at smarturl.it/
- timetobeaherolive.
- Now in its second season, the “PJ Masks” series follows the nighttime adventures of three young friends who transform into their dynamic alter egos — Catboy, Owlette and Gekko — when they put on their pajamas at night and activate their animal amulets. Together, they embark on action-packed capers, solving mysteries and learning valuable lessons along the way.
Quotable, from Round Room President Stephen Shaw
“Seeing their favorite characters from the ‘PJ Masks’ series come to dynamic life on stage has been a truly super experience for young fans and their families throughout the U.S. and Canada. We look forward to presenting this new action-packed musical adventure to even more fans next year.”