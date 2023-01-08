Years ago when our teenage daughter did the wind up, reciting all the lousy things we did as parents (like installing curfews), she paused at the mound. Then came the pitch, “And another thing. What’s with all these family dinners?”
Right then, my husband and I smiled at one another behind her back. If having nightly family dinners was tops on her roster of complaints, we knew we were doing one thing right.
My husband and I are both ninth children in families of 15 (his) and 13 (mine). In families like these, shared meals are a necessity. Can you imagine the havoc of 13 people grabbing for carrots and pot roast in the kitchen at different times?
Mom was a self-admitted lousy cook, so it wasn’t the charred pork chops that brought us to the table. It was the coming together, the acknowledgement at least once per day that we 13 actually were a box set, for better and worse.
Dinner featured knock-down-drag-out “discussions” about politics, the Green Bay Packers and “those gym teachers.” Partially deaf, Dad often pretended not to hear it. But when he disapproved of a topic — Liz Taylor, the multiple marriages of Hollywood or the Bears — he looked up from the broccoli to declare, “They’re all H.A.’s, the south end of a horse going north.”
Beyond conversation subjects and mom’s latest recipe for tuna casserole, we learned life lessons like how to debate and speak up, to negotiate and occasionally agree. Hearing of a brother’s detention at high school or a sister’s lost necklace, we even learned empathy.
We also learned the art of stealthy avoidance of Brussels sprouts by surreptitiously feeding them to golden retriever Rusty under the table.
Dad once hid a tape recorder under that table. Playback of our dinner hour was more cacophony and chaos than cordial conversation.
Within our house, my husband and I nightly observed our five kids’ give-and-take. “You can just ignore Mr. Crowley until he blows that whistle,” and “Did Mrs. Briski tell you yet about historic people softening hard bread in their armpits?” They said as they passed the salt. They passed on advice — cheats for Super Mario Bros., how to whisper, “Does anyone want the last popover?” very quietly and ways to tolerate their parents’ embarrassing behavior in public.
They also slipped broccoli under the table to golden retriever Corkie.
My husband and I attempted to teach them lessons in behavior, especially the art of negotiation. “When you disagree with a teacher,” we coached, “how can you get your point across while still being respectful?”
And we laughed. A lot.
Everyone contributed — from setting the table to food prep, to clearing dishes to washing up to vacuuming up whatever Corkie didn’t catch.
With theater rehearsals, basketball practice, choir try-outs, tutoring sessions, jobs and more, family dinner was a scheduling challenge as it is for today’s households. With so much to be gained, however, it’s worth it. Even in his 20-hour workdays during an election cycle, former Iowa Governor Robert Ray noted, “I try to at least be home for dinner.”
Today is National Sunday Supper Day. Celebrate.
Fischer is professor of English emerita at Clarke University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.