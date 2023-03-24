There are around 7 million stroke survivors in the U.S. — and between a third and a half of them contend with post-stroke depression, as Senator John Fetterman is currently experiencing. He had his stroke in May of 2022 and began treatment for depression in February 2023. (Election stress probably didn’t do him any favors.)

Whether depression is a result of a stroke’s impact on the brain’s neurons and electric circuitry that regulates emotions, chronic inflammation, unknown biological factors and/or PTSD, the bottom line is that stroke survivors and their families need to be aware that physical disabilities aren’t the only post-stroke problems. A person can be physically back on their feet and still experience profound PSD, as well as anxiety, sleep disruption and cognition changes.

Recommended for you

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.