I’ve served on the Board of Health in Dubuque County for almost one year. What started out as a volunteer position that was supposed to meet once per quarter became a position that often required weekly meetings and countless hours of planning to manage a pandemic. I can’t speak highly enough about our board for the unpaid work that they have done.
As the holidays approach, I’ve decided to write about a topic beyond COVID. Regarding COVID, there is nothing I can say at this point that you don’t already know. You know to wear a mask, socially distance and avoid gatherings. You know that our hospital beds are full, our staff depleted and community members are dying. You know the burden of responsibility that you carry.
What I would rather discuss is that 40% of us suffered from at least one adverse mental health condition, including severe depression and anxiety during the past six months. Up to 25% of us have contemplated suicide. 50% of us have multiple co-morbidities related to our overall health.
The next three to four months will be more challenging than the previous six months. How will we get through this?
If there is one skill set that we all need to improve, it’s resilience. Resilience on a mental and emotional level, a physical level and a spiritual level.
I’m always inspired when I meet those who have learned this skill. Individuals who have lost loved ones, lost their job and gone through a difficult treatment for cancer, but despite that have found the strength to persevere and transcend.
I would first like to address emotional strength and resiliency. If you notice the patterns of emotionally strong people, they have behaviors that are different from the rest:
- They move on without getting stuck in the past.
- They have an outcomes-based approach, rather than an emotional approach.
- They are kind, yet unafraid to speak up.
- They take calculated risks.
- They celebrate other peoples’ successes without resenting them.
- They don’t expect closure, apologies, explanations, understanding or validation from other people.
- They embrace change and welcome challenges.
These are great behaviors to work toward as you strengthen your emotional intelligence and resilience.
I encourage you to look for models within the community who already embody these behaviors. Surrounding yourself with emotionally strong people eventually will rub off on you.
It also is important to note that if one is suffering from mental illness — such as depression — then reaching out for help should not cast any doubt on your level of emotional strength. Asking for help and acknowledging that “it’s OK to not be OK” is a sign of courage and should be embraced as well.