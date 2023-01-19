The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s annual Winter Film Series kicks off today, Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., with a screening of “JUSTUS,” a JDIFF 2022 Official Selection.
The series will feature a cause-related film and a question-and-answer opportunity monthly in January, February and March. All of the screenings begin at 7 p.m. and are free.
“JUSTUS” shares stories of former prisoners’ successful re-entry into society. It is directed and narrated by prisoner Ced Theus, who has been incarcerated in Iowa for 25 years. From his cell, Ced profiles a network of individuals who are carving out alternative systems of justice and rehabilitation.
A question-and-answer following the film will feature a panel that will include the film’s producer and director, Maya Ben-Shahar, and Dubuque’s Fountain of Youth founder, Caprice Jones.
On Thursday, Feb. 23, the screening will be JDIFF’s 2022 Audience Choice, “A Decent Home,” which documents the story of mobile home park residents who are fighting for their homes — and their communities — as private equity firms and wealthy investors buy up parks. Director Sara Terry will host the question-and-answer.
On Thursday, March 23, the screening will include two shorts: “Robert’s Village,” which won Best Short II at the 2022 festival, and “Across,” a 2022 JDIFF Official Selection.
“Robert’s Village” follows Robert Serunjogi, who lost most of his family during the brutal slayings of Uganda’s Idi Amin administration. “Across” is the story of a Honduran mother and daughter seeking asylum in the U.S.
The 12th annual Julien Dubuque International Film Festival is set for Wednesday, April 26, through Sunday, April 30, in downtown Dubuque.
