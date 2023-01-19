The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s annual Winter Film Series kicks off today, Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., with a screening of “JUSTUS,” a JDIFF 2022 Official Selection.

The series will feature a cause-related film and a question-and-answer opportunity monthly in January, February and March. All of the screenings begin at 7 p.m. and are free.

