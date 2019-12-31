“Live From Lincoln Center,” 7 p.m. on PBS
Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk (“The Band’s Visit”), who will star later this season in a gender-blind Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Company,” makes her New York Philharmonic debut as guest vocalist in this celebration of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer-lyricist behind such hits as “A Little Night Music,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Sunday in the Park With George” and “Into the Woods.” Longtime Sondheim collaborator Paul Gemignani conducts orchestral suites from the shows; frequent Sondheim leading lady Bernadette Peters is host.
“A Toast to 2019,” 7 p.m. on NBC
Most people probably would agree with the suggestion that 2019 was a pretty intense year, especially in terms of political developments, but thankfully “Today” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager employ a light touch as they page through the year’s headlines in this new two-hour year-end special. Expect moments of undeniable poignancy, mixed with exhilarating stories of triumph (see: gymnast Simone Biles, among others). There also will be plenty of laughs, courtesy of such celebrity guests as Kristen Bell.