I grew up in a small town.
Cue John Cougar Mellencamp. (Is he still Cougar? Doesn’t matter. He’ll always be Cougar to me.)
Living most of my young life in Elkader, Iowa — a quaint town in Clayton County of just more than 1,400 during my years there, but down to around 1,200 today — gave me memories and stories to last a lifetime. I always have thought about writing a book, but then, I got married and had a kid, and there went a lot of my free time.
For the better, of course. You get my point. I am busier these days.
But what growing up in Elkader really left me with was a special group of lifelong friends. We chat daily on messengers and get together numerous times per year. Even when we are apart for an extended period and finally reconnect, it is like no time has passed. My developing dad abs typically are sore from hours of uproarious laughter.
Those relationships were forged through our time together. Whether it was playing sports, goofing off in the classroom or crashing at each other’s houses overnight — even on school nights — these are friends that I consider brothers. I don’t technically have any brothers, so these unsavory cretins will have to do.
Because when you are growing up in a small town, you rely on family and friends. My parents got divorced as I was entering the eighth grade, so I perhaps leaned on my friends more than most. I related with friends who had remarkable, role-model parents, but also naturally connected with fellow friends who had gone through a broken home.
As you could imagine, some of these stories are too much to retell in these pages. Those will live on in my heart for now — unless I ever get around to writing that book. Small town living with no cell phones and limited internet access certainly was productive for our imaginations. We sure did our share of stupid stuff.
Man, I really wanted to use another word there.
We’ve all grown up — I use that term loosely — and have our jobs, our families, our new lives in different towns, cities or even states. But we have that bond, and we always will. We have been through so much together, and in some ways, I think there is a small part of each of us that’s still 16, care-free and figuring things out as we go.
So, while writing a book is probably out of the cards, I figured I could find time to devote to a column on my years growing up in Elkader. I graduated from Central High School in 2003 — our 20-year class reunion is this summer … just wow — and I have lived mostly in Dubuque ever since.
Growing up in a small town made me the person I am today. There are a lot of stories to tell from that journey, and hopefully, you will take the ride along with me. It might have been hard a time or two, but it sure was a hell of a lot of fun.
