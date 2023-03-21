SAVANNA, Ill. — The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., will host “100 Years of Smiles — A History of the Ukulele” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

The concert is part of the museum’s monthly music performance program. John Lindhorst, of Oregon Music Garage in Oregon, will play several styles of ukulele and share its history.

