Play: ”The Church of Diminishing Marginal Returns”
Performers: Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 12-14 and Nov. 19-21; 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 8, 15 and 22. Additional matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $22. For tickets, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.belltowertheater.net.
Synopsis
When not-entirely-honest entrepreneur Josh finds himself in financial trouble, he cons his evangelical brother Jon into starting a radio church ministry. Josh and Jon’s venture is so successful, they’re able to pay off most of their debts, which doesn’t sit well with banker Gordon, who has been making a sum off of the interest from their outstanding loans. The IRS gets wind of the church’s activities and launches a formal investigation, and the brothers find themselves trying to solve one comic complication after another.
Tidbits
- Directed by Bell Tower Theater artistic director Sue Riedel, the cast features CJ Burroughs, Scott Schneider, Angela Schwarte, Dakota Vaassen and Benjy Miller.
- Playwright Jay Huling is known for his
- full-length and one-act plays, all with a comedic bent.
- The Tennessee Stage Company in Knoxville premiered “The Church of Diminishing Marginal Returns” in 2010.
- Huling’s plays have won awards for playwriting excellence and have been performed nationwide.
- The show will be performed with social distance seating and other precautions. Visit tinyurl.com/y2w8nupx to review the theater’s COVID-19 protocols.
Quotable, from playwright Jay Huling
- “The play represents how I grew up and what influenced me. My dad had a Super 8 camera, and instead of just shooting us opening Christmas gifts, for instance, he’d have us act out things. They all became three-minute little movies. I was fascinated by that and loved it.”
- “My dad loved Carol Burnett, Tim Conway, Harvey Korman, Dean Martin, Jackie Gleason. I loved that stuff as a kid. To this day, I still write that old-school comedy.”
- “Through the slap-stick comedy, there are some interesting arguments back and forth. It explores why people believe what they believe. That’s a theme I go back to a lot because I find that interesting. Not just in a religious sense, but about anything you believe.”
- “This play has been done a lot, but it’s not ‘The Odd Couple.’ Some markets prefer newer, lesser-known works, and Dubuque is one of those markets.”
- “My biggest goal when I’m writing something is the ultimate audience who’s going to see it. I’m thinking of that audience that’s investing their time in going out to dinner and spending a couple of hours to go to the theater. I want them to leave the theater saying, ‘I’m so glad we did that.’”
- “I’m not involved at all in any of the plays that are produced. I’m involved by writing the script, and then I hand it over to the really talented people — actors, directors and all the people behind the scenes. I’ve found over the years that if I do that, I’m better off. If I just let them shine. I look better.”