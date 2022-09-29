If your birthday is today: Invest in yourself, your surroundings and your health, not in joint ventures or shared expenses. Keep consumption down and your overhead manageable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Consider your attributes, skills and schedule, and adjust your lifestyle. Turn your ideas into something tangible.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't give anyone a chance to stand in your way. An innovative, enthusiastic presentation will muster up authentic support.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be secretive regarding your plans to avoid interference. Listen to your heart. Make room for a project you want to pursue.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Leave nothing to chance. Talks will bring about positive change; however, certain actions may leave a sour taste in your or someone else's mouth.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You'll come up with a plan that looks lucrative. Consider how to invest safely in something you want to pursue. Follow your dreams.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take the time to look at every angle of a situation. An emotional discussion can ruin a relationship with someone you count on for help.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Pick away at a creative idea until you turn it into something tangible. Keep what you are working toward a secret, and you will save yourself from a lecture by someone who lacks your vision.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Speak confidently and share what you know. Do whatever it takes to boost your reputation, and you'll get to where you need to be.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take time to get to know your peers, neighbors or community members. Attract people with connections to something you want to pursue. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Develop a talent or skill that is forward-thinking and fitting for this moment. Be abrupt if that's what it takes to get others on board.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Listen carefully, say little and look for an alternative to what someone suggests. Refuse to let anyone make you feel guilty.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Express yourself passionately, and you'll make progress. What you contribute will change how others perceive you. Take a different route if it will help you gain insight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.