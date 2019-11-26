11262019-cur-lacs

The Lacs will perform on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Q Casino and Hotel Showroom.

Event: The Lacs

Time/date: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.

Cost: Tickets start at $25 and are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services. The show will be standing room only. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Online: www.thelacsmusic.com

  • The Lacs have been together since 2000, when the duo met in Baxley, Ga.
  • Its fifth album, “Outlaw,” is a watershed effort that broadens its musical scope and blends together every genre from traditional country and southern rock to rap and spoken word.
  • The Lacs’ true-to-life lyrics paint a series of authentic compositions depicting the life of a pair of rednecks from Southern Georgia. Fans have come to expect songs about the south — beer drinking, mud bogging and more drinking — that remind them of their lives.
  • The Lacs have twice sold out the Q Casino and Hotel Showroom during prior performances.

