Event: The Lacs
Time/date: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: Tickets start at $25 and are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services. The show will be standing room only. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: www.thelacsmusic.com
Tidbits
- The Lacs have been together since 2000, when the duo met in Baxley, Ga.
- Its fifth album, “Outlaw,” is a watershed effort that broadens its musical scope and blends together every genre from traditional country and southern rock to rap and spoken word.
- The Lacs’ true-to-life lyrics paint a series of authentic compositions depicting the life of a pair of rednecks from Southern Georgia. Fans have come to expect songs about the south — beer drinking, mud bogging and more drinking — that remind them of their lives.
- The Lacs have twice sold out the Q Casino and Hotel Showroom during prior performances.