If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Wednesday, March 11
Community Movie Night at Five Flags Theater: “E.T. the Extraterrestrial.” 6 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Enjoy a family evening, watching the Steven Spielberg classic. Rated PG. Details: www.fiveflagscenter.com.
Thursday, March 12
Sewing 101. 4 and 5:15 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. For ages 12-18. Two sessions. Learn skills and simple sewing projects. Meet in the Maker Space on the second floor. Registration required. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us or 563-589-4225, ext. 2228.
Movie Night: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., Aigler Auditorium. The first 100 attendees will receive free bags of popcorn. The 2019 film stars Tom Hanks in a story of kindness based on the real-life friendship of Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Rated PG-13. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us or 563-589-4225.
Saturday, March 14
The Vote is the Emblem of Our Equality: Victorians and the Fight for Women’s Rights. 2-4 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Historian Kathy Wilson will speak on the women’s suffrage movement and the 19th amendment, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us or 563-589-4225, ext. 2235.
Reading with Rover. 10:30-11:15 a.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Ages 5-9. The library will provide kid-friendly dogs who would love to hear a good book. Read a book to a dog or listen to stories while sitting with pets. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Dyersville (Iowa) St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Mass. 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, 104 Third St. SW; 1 p.m. parade on Main Street. Other events include the Gaelic Gallop and St. Paddy’s Day Bash at Commercial Club Park. Details: www.tinyurl.com/tqfzfsr.