The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die from foodborne diseases annually in the U.S. Produce accounts for 46% of those cases and germs on fresh produce, such as listeria, salmonella and E. coli, are frequent sources of infection.

One potential source of contamination that you may overlook is the rind or skin that you don’t eat that’s on fruits such as melons, avocados and oranges and other citrus. Their surfaces can carry bacteria that are transferred onto edible inner flesh when you cut through them. One FDA study found listeria on the skin of almost 18% of avocados tested.

Recommended for you

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.