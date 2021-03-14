With subzero temperatures for almost two weeks and mounds of snow piling up, Mississippi River thawing amazes me.
It happens this way every year. One day, I hunker into a north wind, picking my way through icy streets and cheering on snowplows. The next, I awaken to the telltale girly “twoodoowheet, wheet, wheet, twoodoowheet, wheet, wheet” of eagles in the trees here along the melting shoreline.
With our house 15 feet higher than previous springs, for the first time in 20 years, I haven’t even checked if flooding is expected. Sure, if it happens, we’ll have to strap on serious boots and paddle a canoe from our back door to the car parked a block away. We’ll commiserate with neighbors sandbagging their basements. We’ll wait.
But at least this year, the Mississippi won’t barge into the living room, pull up a chair and hang out for six weeks that way it did years ago.
I finally check the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration website. Through May 30, the highest predictions for the river at Dubuque are less than 20 feet, barely into moderate flood stage. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers might not even close Ice Harbor floodgates. Today, the river is less than 9 feet — well within its banks.
Give us a week of galloshing through unpredicted torrential rain, however, and all of that could change.
As safe as our house is this spring, awakening in the middle of the night, I hear it — that great haunting heaving of ice finally cracking, unlocking beneath the surface. As deep as towboat moaning but more echo-ey, the river’s resonant voice constantly reminds me: I am not in charge.
Yesterday, I spotted four bald eagles swooping over our river-lake, gliding down and swiping fish in their talons. These muscled raptors gather on the ice like Jewish rabbis, shuckling as they consult one another.
In the weeks ahead, there will be dozens more, soaring magnificently overhead, their soprano voices lifting above the baritone seagulls.
Beyond my control, with the river ruffling with whitewater out front, our backyard will be dotted with fish heads. It happens every year.
This week marks the two-year anniversary since we moved everything out of our house in order to raise the place up out of the floodplain. We were out of our home seven months later due to flooding delays and significant renovations. Returning home at last, I swore, “I might never leave again.”
Ironically, this week also marks the one-year anniversary since we began staying home all the time except for essential trips to stores, the post office or curbside pick-up.
In spite of the Army Corps of Engineers locking and damming the river, in spite of floodwalls and levees harnessing it in, in spite of us raising up our house, in spite of my schedules and appointments and strategies, and in spite of the best laid plans of mice and humans — the one constant, the one certainty is this: Life is predictably unpredictable.
Go with the flow.