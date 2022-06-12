After several false starts and a spell of scorching, unseasonably hot weather earlier in the spring, tri-state-area weather conditions finally are agreeable for al fresco dining.
We also have a multitude of settings for outdoor meals, from city parks to trails to backyards, even.
“It’s a beautiful area, and there are lots of places to go,” said Amy Cordingley, a registered dietitian with Hy-Vee stores in Dubuque.
Once you pick the time, date and place, you face an equally important decision: what do you bring? Here are 15 tips on preparing a safe, healthy and delicious picnic meal:
Plan ahead, Prep ahead
Make a picnic experience more enjoyable by completing much of the preparation work ahead of time.
“Think about when you have the most time (to prepare for a picnic),” Cordingley said. “If you have time (to prepare) the day before, if you’re going to bring cheese, do you have time to cut it up? If you’re bringing fruit, can you have it all washed, prepped and ready to go? Then, when it’s time to go, you’re just pulling things out of the fridge.”
Stay safe by keeping food cool
Cold food should be kept at 41 degrees or below to reduce the risk of bacteria spoilage.
“It takes more ice than you think,” said Tim Link, environmental sanitarian with the City of Dubuque.
Link enjoys tent camping and has learned some ways to keep perishable food as cold as possible in coolers.
“You should try to bury food that needs to be refrigerated deep into the ice,” he said.
Link said coolers also should be kept in the shade.
Reduce water in coolers
“Another thing I like to do is open the drain plug (of the cooler) to drain the water away,” Link said. “If you had contamination in the water, it would get into everything. A lot of times, when I go camping, I put food in waterproof, zip-locked bags and then bury it in the ice so the cooler water doesn’t get into the food.
Avoid silverware
Sometimes it’s best to keep things easy and free of mess. And that can mean not having to wash forks after a picnic.
“If you’re doing sandwiches, put things in a pita pocket or put things in wraps, like if you’re having chicken salad,” Cordingley said.
Grilled items also are good in wraps or pita pockets.
“Again, so you’re not having to rely on that knife and fork to eat,” Cordingley said.
Skewers instead of forks
“Kebabs are always fun, and that’s a good way to get some veggies if you’re grilling,” Cordingley said. “You can eat it right off the kebab (skewer), so you wouldn’t necessarily have to put in on a plate.”
Fruit cups also can add flavor to a picnic menu.
“If you’re looking for something really easy, you could choose pre-packaged fruit cups — as long as you’re staying away from ones that might have added sugar,” Cordingley said.
Find balance with whole-grain salads
“As a dietitian, we’re always keeping our lens on planning balanced meals, so we’re getting protein, whole grain and fruits and vegetables,” Cordingley said.
One way to balance a picnic meal is selecting a salad with whole grains.
“If you’re looking at ways to incorporate all food groups, you could go with a quinoa-based salad or a pasta-based salad, where you have a whole grain as your base, and then you are adding in vegetables and even protein,” Cordingley said.
A salad that incorporates multiple food groups also can help cut down on the number of picnic dishes, too.
Add flavor to burgers
Grilling burgers is a popular and traditional option for outdoor dining.
Cordingley suggests adding unique flavors.
“A lot of vegetables grill really well,” she said. “You could use them to layer on your burger. Slices of bell pepper grill really well. You could even grill pineapple rings. (Grilled pineapple) would be a nice, different flavor you could add to a burger.”
Looking for a meatless option? Try mushrooms
Grilling doesn’t always have to mean meat.
“If you have people coming who want an option that is not meat, portobello mushrooms are nice to grill and they have that savory flavor like a meat,” Cordingley said.
Consider dips and raw veggies
“Raw veggies are really good if you want to bring some dip to snack on,” Cordingley said. “If you’re bringing hummus, ranch dip or even guacamole, you could bring a variety of veggies, like carrots or celery. I like bell peppers sliced up. Cucumber slices are really nice to have on a hot day because they have a high-water content. That would be something that is fairly low prep.”
Serve frozen grapes as tasty snacks
Use frozen grapes as snacks and to add to cool drinks.
“What I would recommend is when you freeze them, put them on a baking sheet and space them out, so they don’t freeze together all in one big clump,” Cordingley said. “After they are frozen, throw them in a storage bag. Another thing that I’ve done is taken fresh fruit and put it in ice cube trays. You fill the ice cube tray with water or you could fill it with something like lemonade. Throw those into some unsweetened ice tea. As it melts, it adds flavor.”
Include trail mix
“One thing that is great for a picnic that won’t spoil is trail mix,” Cordingley said. “It’s something you can have set out all day.”
Cordingley said people can buy trail mixes or can make their own creative versions.
“Make your own that has maybe a whole-grain cereal, some nuts and seeds and maybe some dried fruit,” she said.
Trail mix also can provide an activity at an outdoor gathering.
“If you’re looking to entertain kids, you could set up your own trail mix station,” Cordingley said.
Kids could be given bags to fill from larger containers of cereal, nuts, seeds and dried fruit, as well as other ingredients.
Broaden your beverage choices
“With beverages, make sure you have a nice variety available,” Cordingley said. “Especially if it’s a hot day, you should make sure you have enough options to stay hydrated.”
Cordingley recommends including unsweetened options among available picnic beverages
“Sparkling water or an unsweetened ice tea is great,” she said.
Use separate coolers for beverages and food
Separate coolers will help keep perishable food at colder temperatures longer because beverage coolers are often opened more frequently.
Keep bugs out of drinks
One way to keep pesky insects out of drinks is to use cupcake liners to cover drink containers.
You also can serve in containers with lids, such as Mason jars, to avoid bugs.
Make cleaning up easier
Pack more wet wipes and garbage bags than you think you might use.
“Those are things you sometimes don’t think about because you’re working on the menu, but they could end up saving you at the end of the day,” Cordingley said.
