The Big Dipper is a constellation that has long been used to point sailors toward the North Star — and keep their ship on course. Well, a new study reveals that knowing if you’re a big dipper can help you stay on course too and avoid overeating and weight gain.
An international study published in Nature Metabolism found that there are some folks who repeatedly experience a significant blood sugar drop a few hours after eating, prompting them to consume hundreds of more calories a day than folks who aren’t big dippers.
After eating, it’s normal for blood sugar to rise and then, within two hours, go lower. But these researchers took a deep look at what happens two to three hours after having food and found that some folks’ blood sugar level fell rapidly below baseline before coming back up — increasing their hunger by 9% and prompting them to eat 312 more calories during the day than little dippers. That can add up to a 20-pound weight gain in a year.
You can counter this more extreme blood sugar bounce if it affects you. Try these tips:
• Avoid all processed carbs; they fuel the big dip.
• Eat lean protein at every meal. Dr. Mike recommends a salmon burger for breakfast.
• Keep healthy snack food on hand: raw veggies, roasted chickpeas, nuts and berries are best.
• Have a bit of your daily 1 ounce of dark 70% cacao chocolate whenever you feel the big dip coming on. (No more than that!)