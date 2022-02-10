Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the city’s famous Haiku Stairs — a treacherous 3,922-stair climb up the side of the Koolau mountain range. At the top, there’s a secret radio station that was installed by the U.S. Navy during World War II. Closed to the public for years, the stairs still see 4,000 hikers annually.
Now, I’m not suggesting that climbing that many stairs is necessary (or even a good idea) for most folks — but a moderate-intensity stair-walk? According to new research published in Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Diseases, that’s a great idea. The researchers found that climbing stairs daily can improve glucose and insulin levels after you eat (doing three minutes a day) and insulin sensitivity (with 10 minutes daily). The participants did around 90 to 110 steps per minute while going up and down 21 steps.
If you are struggling to manage your glucose levels and want to increase you insulin sensitivity (that lets you reduce or even go off your diabetes medication), give the stair-walking a try. The smart technique:
• Keep your feet pointed straight ahead of your body as you go from step to step, and place each foot flat on the stair with your weight slightly on the inner side of your foot and your big toe.
• Maintain good posture by holding in your stomach and keeping your shoulders over your hips. Avoid leaning forward.
• Engage your entire body, not just your legs. Active core muscles can take some pressure off of your hips and knees.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.