If your birthday is today: Put your energy to good use, and you'll get the acknowledgment you desire. Hard work will pay off if you spend time perfecting what's important and honing your skills to suit your needs.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be diligent and consider your options, the cost involved and the consequences if things don't go as planned. Be open to experimentation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Do what you can to make a difference. Your input and dedication will impress someone who can help you advance. Do your homework before you make a physical change.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Size up situations and schedule your time to ensure you fulfill your obligations. Refuse to let issues interfere with your responsibilities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put your heart into taking care of your duties. Refuse to let anyone lead you astray or take advantage of your time, skills and helpful nature.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Focus on partnerships and working alongside others. Address financial, medical and contractual concerns with practicality and insight.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't take on responsibilities that you can't accomplish on your own. Relying on others will lead to disappointment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Putting a unique spin on whatever you do or say will give you the edge and help you gain valuable support. You can do something great!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Determine what you can do without and sell what you no longer need. Focus on personal gain, fitness and achieving peace of mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Putting off difficult conversations will hinder your chance to get moving on things you genuinely want. Clear unfinished business.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Concentrate on what's doable. Listen to what others have to offer, but don't take a risk or trust someone offering the impossible.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Home improvements that enhance your ability to earn money, live and follow your dreams are within reach. Adjustments to how you use your cash, skills and experience will be crucial.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Make an honest assessment of your life and relationships, and follow a path that suits your needs. Trusting someone to look out for your interests will put you in an awkward position.