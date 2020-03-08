There’s no shortage of curb appeal for this stunning Craftsman design. It offers relaxed living and plenty of thoughtful touches.
The contemporary open layout flows from the great room to the island kitchen and into the casual dining area.
A walk-in pantry makes it easy to keep groceries organized, while a family foyer keeps things tidy with a coat closet and handy bench.
Other highlights we love include the covered rear porch, large master suite, flexible den and the convenient laundry located on the second level.
