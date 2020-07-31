A team of immortal mercenaries embarks on a bloody path of revenge in Netflix’s “The Old Guard.”
The film stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Matthias Shoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.
“The Old Guard” boasts a creative premise and two energetic performances by Theron and Layne.
“The Old Guard” team has been alive for centuries. When injured or killed, they’re almost immediately healed or resurrected.
This makes for some creative scenarios and action sequences. Seeing the team progress from the 1100s to modern day is intriguing to see unfold, though the main story is set in the present.
The ensemble does a nice job in the action scenes. Theron is built for this kind of physical role. As she’s proved in “Mad Max” and in “Atomic Blonde,” she knows how to sell an authentic action sequence.
The skill of the director isn’t on par with those other films. The action sequences often are above average. Despite the creative concept, the action relies on a standard shoot-’em-up formula.
The action and gunplay are suitably entertaining, but it never reaches the heights of Theron’s previous adrenaline-fueled outings.
The lead performances make up for some of the action-based shortcomings. Theron and Layne have the most interesting relationship in the film.
Layne’s character is a former U.S. soldier who discovers she is immortal. As she’s discovering her abilities, Theron is a kind of mentor. I enjoyed their relationship as it grounded the film from its premise.
Despite the characters being seemingly invincible, there are plot developments that put their lives in danger. I liked that the writers found a way to add tension.
An issue that bogs the film is that it often raises more questions than answers. It’s never explained how these characters obtained their abilities. It’s also never explained how they stay the same age during the course of centuries.
There is clear sequel bait, so possibly those questions will be answered. However, I think those things should have been explained in order to make it a stronger film.
Another issue I had was the soundtrack. The music choices were baffling and often didn’t match the scenes. In the middle of a shootout or after a big plot development happens, the EDM and pop-oriented soundtrack kills the vibe of the scene. The soundtrack is awful in terms of how it’s placed in the context of each scene.
The antagonist of the film was miscast. Melling doesn’t come off as believable. Known best for playing Dudley in “Harry Potter,” his placement as the villain was odd to me. He lacked the conviction to appear as a genuine business tycoon.
“The Old Guard” is a very flawed action film. The premise is killer, though. Featuring two excellent lead performances and some decent action, it merely achieves its purpose: To entertain.
While it had to potential to be great, it ends up just being a passable — and in the grand scheme — forgettable action flick. It’s sort of a mixed bag. That might be enough for some.
I give “The Old Guard” 3 stars out of 5. “The Old Guard” is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 5 minutes. It’s streaming on Netflix.