Event: Damien Sneed’s “We Shall Overcome — A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $25-$39 for the general public in advance, $30-$44 the day of the show; $19-$34 for alumni, military and veterans in advance, $24-$39 the day of the show; $15 for students and children in advance, $20 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
- Inspired by the words and actions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “We Shall Overcome” showcases repertoire from across the African American music traditions that electrified
- generations of civil rights activists and defenders with interwoven spoken word from King’s recorded speeches.
- The production features an ensemble of vocalists and instrumentals, with music that includes traditional and modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals.
- The University of Dubuque Concert Choir and the school’s Gospel Choir, both under the direction of Kristen Eby, will be special guests.
- As a multi-instrumentalist and producer, Sneed has worked with jazz, classical, pop and R&B legends including the late Aretha Franklin and Jessye Norman, as well as Wynton Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Ashford
- & Simpson, and Lawrence Brownlee.
- Sneed recently premiered his opera, “We Shall Overcome — Our Journey: 400 Years from Africa to Jamestown,” in Carnegie Hall’s Isaac Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage for the Sphinx Organization Gala, sponsored by JPMorgan Chase and Robert Smith.
- Additionally, he was commissioned to compose a new chamber opera titled, “Marian’s Song,” about the life of Marian Anderson, for Houston Grand Opera, which will have its world premiere on Thursday, March 5, at the Cullen Theater at the Wortham Center in Houston.
- He also was commissioned to compose a symphony in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen that will have its world premiere in summer 2020 in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.
- On Jan. 10, Sneed released the deluxe edition of the 2019 CD, “Damien Sneed: We Shall Overcome,” on his label, LeChateau Earl Records, which was established to reflect his varied musical interests.
- A free 30-minute lecture will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Babka Theatre. Brian Hallstoos, associate professor of history, will discuss the life and legacy of King.