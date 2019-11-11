A program called SOS (Survivors of Suicide Loss) will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Shalom Spirituality Center.
Dr. James Coyle, a survivor of a suicide attempt, will lead the workshop, where he will describe the complicated and unresolved process of grief after suicide loss and focus on the tools needed to move forward with hope and faith.
Coyle earned a doctorate in counseling, focused on traumatic intervention. He is a founding member of the Department of Homeland Security, and part of the Critical Incident Support Team for the Cedar Rapids Fire and Police Departments.
The program is free to the public, with a freewill donation suggested. For more information, call 563-582-3592, ext 14. Registration is not required, but appreciated.