Country star Sara Evans has racked up platinum-selling albums throughout her career that has spanned nearly a quarter-century, a running tally of No. 1 hits from an array of 30 charting singles and five million in record sales. And there are television appearances to boot, including on “Nashville,” “Crossroads” and “Dancing with the Stars,” among others.
But it’s Christmas that holds a special place in her heart, having recorded a pair of holiday releases, including the 2009 EP, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” the 2014 album, “At Christmas.”
Evans will bring her Blue Christmas tour to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center on Friday, Dec. 17.
The Telegraph Herald caught up with Evans about the upcoming show via email.
TH: What can fans anticipate during this holiday show that will fall only a week before Christmas eve?
Evans: We definitely want to put everyone in the Christmas spirit. The show combines several songs from my Christmas album, “At Christmas,” and some tried and true favorites as well. We throw a few of my non-Christmas hits in as well to make sure everyone is happy. I just love bringing a bit of Christmas cheer across the country as we head toward the holidays.
TH: While you’re obviously known for your contributions to country music and your roles in television, you’ve also released a pair of Christmas albums. What do you enjoy about these particular holiday focused projects and being able to take them out on the road?
Evans: I released a four-song Christmas EP in 2009 and loved it so much I wanted to release a full-length Christmas album. We released, “At Christmas,” in 2014, and I’m so proud it. I wanted to put together a Christmas album that I could envision my kids listening to years from now, when they have their own kids — to have it on in the background while they decorated their own Christmas trees.
My band and I look forward to doing the Christmas tour each year. It’s literally our favorite time to go out because it’s so fun seeing all the families come to the shows, knowing that this concert is a special memory for them to share together. My band and crew are literally like family to me, so it feels like my family gets to share some Christmas cheer with each city. My daughter, Olivia, sings background vocals for me, and my son, Avery, also plays guitar in the band. So, it literally is my family up on stage with me.
TH: What inspired the songs you selected for your “At Christmas” release?
Evans: I wanted to include all of my favorite Christmas songs that I remember listening to as a little girl — the ones that when I close my eyes take me back to being at my granny’s house at Christmas time. We have some serious songs, like “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “O Holy Night,” and some fun ones, like “Run Rudolph Run.” The title track, “At Christmas,” was written by my good friend and collaborator Shane Stevens. It really sets the tone for the whole album and brings to life what a perfect Christmas season would look like.
TH: What was it like for you to be able to share that recording experience with your daughters?
Evans: Having my daughters, Olivia and Audrey, sing with me on “The Twelve Days of Christmas” was such a special memory. We’ll have that for the rest of our lives, and I can’t wait to play it in 20 years and just laugh and smile at that moment we shared. That was the first time both of them sang in the studio, so that was also a fun unique memory for them and for me. We used to do that song in our live show, but my daughter, Audrey, is 17 now and is too busy with her social life to come out on the whole tour (laughs). Maybe I can convince her to do it again in Dubuque.
TH: Reflecting back on the challenges of the past couple of years with COVID-19 and not being able to perform live, what does it mean for you to be able to share this particular show with audiences?
Evans: Being back on the road and in front of audiences again really fills up my soul. I’ve been performing on stage since I was 5 years old, so when that got halted in its entirety due to COVID, I was a bit lost. We started doing the normal show again in October and November, which felt great. I’m so happy that we can be out the entire month of December doing these Christmas shows and hopefully providing some optimistic vibes and love to everyone who has also suffered and gone through hard times.
TH: What will the holiday season look like for you, off
the road?
Evans: Since we’ve been going non-stop the entire month of December, I can’t wait to just get home and light a fire, get cozy and spend time with my family. It’s always so fun to cook and make some great memories with the kids.
TH: What can you share with fans about what 2022 has in store for you — or perhaps any new year’s resolutions you’re hoping to set or upcoming projects on the horizon?
Evans: I’m actually starting to write for my next album and am so excited to start putting words on paper. We’ll be touring all through 2022 as well, and I have a few surprises up my sleeve, too, so you’ll have to stay tuned.