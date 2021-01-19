SINSINAWA, Wis. — Gayle Boss, author of “Wild Hope: Stories for Lent from the Vanishing,” will share insights from her book at an online event of the same name from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound, Boss also authored “All Creation Waits: The Advent Mystery of New Beginnings.” In both books, her lifelong love of animals and her immersion in spiritual texts and practices meld to explore how relationships with animals and an attentive presence in the natural world can restore people, according to a press release.
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.