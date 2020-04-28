“NCIS,” 7 p.m. on CBS The NCIS team investigates an F-18 crash and the subsequent disappearance of the pilot who operated the aircraft. Also, McGee reluctantly discusses a very personal decision with his teammates.

“Vanderpump Rules,” 8 p.m. on BRAVO Beau stuns Stassi with a quirky but romantic engagement proposal, and when Lisa hosts an elaborate party to celebrate the happy couple, Jax and Brittany comfort Kristen when she’s left out of the festivities.

“Mixed-ish,” 8 p.m. on ABC The kids meet a homeless man in their neighbourhood, and Paul and Alicia try to have an honest conversation with them about the homelessness crisis. Paul and Rainbow try to help by starting a soup kitchen at Rainbow’s school.