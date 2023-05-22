If your birthday is today: Distance yourself from expensive situations. Put your efforts into preparing for what's to come. You are overdue for something new to come into your life. Use the lessons of the past to succeed today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Think about what you need to know to go any farther. Take the initiative and gather information. Streamlining your actions will contribute to your success.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Change what you don't like. Take control and be blunt about what you want to pursue. A lifestyle change will improve your health.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A steady pace will help you reach your destination. Refuse to give in to temptation. A debate will lead to dissatisfaction; prepare to move forward alone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Work to incorporate positive change into your life and relationships. Self-improvement will lead to better health and confidence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't beat yourself up over minor details. An enthusiastic approach to work will encourage others to pitch in and help you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Pay attention to how you present your ideas to others. Don't be feel pressured to put a team together. You have what it takes to get things done by yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Consider your objective before you put a plan in place. Refuse to listen to someone with lofty ideas that aren't necessary.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Spend time on domestic matters. How you treat others will determine how much help you receive. Be supportive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Avoid joint ventures. You'll get far more accomplished if you work alone and use your skills and enthusiasm to finish what you start.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll have the discipline to get things done. Turn your surroundings into a place that eases stress. Mix business with pleasure.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Use your imagination to formulate a cost-efficient plan. Be ready to cut your overhead and do without things that aren't necessary.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Check all your options before making a move. Offer help to others and be accommodating and patient. Be the voice of reason.
