Number 31 on the LongevityPlaybook.com’s list of ways to keep your brain young is flossing. That’s because it’s important in the management of your oral microbiome and helps prevent gum (periodontal) disease that can contribute to the development of everything from sexual dysfunction to dementia. Yet 35% of Americans don’t see their dental pros even once a year — to catch oral cancers, diabetes, osteoporosis, GERD and anemia. That’s right, regular check-ups can reveal a lot about your potential to live longer disability free.

Here’s new data backing up our brain-protecting recommendation. A study published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation found that periodontal (gum) disease leads to changes in your brain’s microglial cells. They’re white blood cells that defend the brain from amyloid plaque associated with cognitive decline.

