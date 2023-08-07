Number 31 on the LongevityPlaybook.com’s list of ways to keep your brain young is flossing. That’s because it’s important in the management of your oral microbiome and helps prevent gum (periodontal) disease that can contribute to the development of everything from sexual dysfunction to dementia. Yet 35% of Americans don’t see their dental pros even once a year — to catch oral cancers, diabetes, osteoporosis, GERD and anemia. That’s right, regular check-ups can reveal a lot about your potential to live longer disability free.
Here’s new data backing up our brain-protecting recommendation. A study published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation found that periodontal (gum) disease leads to changes in your brain’s microglial cells. They’re white blood cells that defend the brain from amyloid plaque associated with cognitive decline.
When there is gum disease, those microglial cells stop being able to digest amyloid plaque. That leads to neuro-inflammation in the brain, just like an imbalance of gut bacteria causes body-wide inflammation, leading to diabetes and colon cancer.
Almost half of Americans 30 and older have periodontal disease according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention. No wonder the number of Americans with Alzheimer’s is predicted to more than double by 2050.
So, help protect yourself today from that difficult tomorrow. Every day, brush twice daily, use floss and a Waterpik or equivalent (they really work). Plus, avoid foods that disrupt your oral biome — added sugars, refined carbs, red meats — and enjoy plant-based foods that promote oral health. That will protect your teeth, your brain — and your smile.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.