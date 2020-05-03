With everyone cooped up in their homes these days, many are looking hard at the furniture and other items they’ve inherited, deciding if they really need that old hutch or china set.
“Everybody’s going through cabin fever, being forced to look inward at where they’re living, and they’re finding time to go through this and saying, ‘Why am I keeping this?’” said Paul Connor, owner of EZSELL USA in Galena, Ill., and TH columnist.
He has spent decades buying items at auction or handling estates of the recently passed and said this wave only exacerbates a trend he’s seen as steady for years.
“The generations following behind the baby boomers, our kids and grandkids, really don’t have an appreciation for our stuff,” Connor said. “Their desire to collect things, inherit things or acquire them from their parents or grandparents just isn’t there. The baby boomers were high-functioning collectors. Because we were such a large population base, we’re finding our stuff is harder to move.”
Tracey Rush, of Dubuque, said she found that to be true when her mother died a few years ago.
“My older sister didn’t want much because she was in a small apartment,” she said. “My kids are grown and didn’t want much. One son is in Virginia. Another is in a house with other people. They have their own stuff.”
Rush said she had not necessarily been thrilled with the idea of keeping all of her mother’s belongs either, though her mother had been downsizing in her last few years.
“When she went from two bedrooms to one bedroom, there was her extra bedroom set that she always told people, ‘I bought this with my very first paycheck,’” Rush said. “She loved those but didn’t have room for it. It’s not like I could just sell it. There was a big guilt factor in there.”
Also, she said the items were of great quality. That includes the piece that gives Rush the most pause — one dusty box containing her mother’s fine china.
“They were her Christmas dishes,” she said. “That’s just in a box because I know it’s worth something. I don’t even want to start to think about it. It takes time to get through those emotional attachments.”
Connor said there definitely is worth in some common heirlooms, even if sometimes it takes a professional to find it. He tells stories of finding homes across the country, sometimes overseas, for vases, coins, even 1960s Black Panther memorabilia for hundreds or thousands of dollars. The owners then get a cut of that profit.
“I’ve worked at finding value for these families,” he said. “It can be found in the strangest places. If there’s a word of encouragement, it is people need to reach out. Avoid the ‘I just want to get rid of it and throw it in the dumpster’ thought. They just think it’s gathering dust and worthless, where people who look for these kinds of things are always looking.”
But, he said specifically, to forget selling china or entertainment centers. They are a hard sell.
The region also is full of opportunities to donate unwanted hand-me-downs, where the profits of sales benefit local organizations and the items can find a new life.